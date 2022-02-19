Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €135.94 ($154.47).

DHER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER traded up €1.57 ($1.78) during trading on Friday, reaching €51.24 ($58.23). 2,855,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a one year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.