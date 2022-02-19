Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 421,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

DELL stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

