Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DLTNF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
