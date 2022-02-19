Denny’s Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

DENN stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

