Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $46.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

