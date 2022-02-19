Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $148.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.85.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 140.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

