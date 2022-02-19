Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $442.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $734.27.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $378.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.53 and a 200-day moving average of $510.44. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $378.14 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 54.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

