Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 470.63 ($6.37).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.71) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

