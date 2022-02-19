Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.38 ($184.52).

EPA ML opened at €135.45 ($153.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €140.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

