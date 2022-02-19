Dev Protocol Price Hits $1.41 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $43,847.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.00388664 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

