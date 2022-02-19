DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

