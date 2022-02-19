Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

