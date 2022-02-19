Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.53.
Shares of DLR traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.
In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
