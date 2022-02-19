Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.53.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.