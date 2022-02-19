Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 127,264 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $68,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.