Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.11 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $71,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.