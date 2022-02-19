Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $69,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.01 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.