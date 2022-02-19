Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,135 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $72,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,040,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.