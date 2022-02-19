Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 44,093 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $72,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Neogen by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Neogen by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

