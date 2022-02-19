Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $73,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

