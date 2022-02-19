Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $67,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Progress Software by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

