Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discovery.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,765,000 after buying an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Discovery by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,762,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,191,000 after buying an additional 4,281,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Discovery by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after buying an additional 2,720,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. Discovery has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

