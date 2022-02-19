Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report sales of $29.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 2.45. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

