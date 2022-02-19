Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

DGICA opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGICA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

