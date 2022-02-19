DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $145.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $260.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

