Doug Ramshaw Acquires 50,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,381,200 shares in the company, valued at C$3,382,036.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Doug Ramshaw bought 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Doug Ramshaw bought 25,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Shares of MAI opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$236.46 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

