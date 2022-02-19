Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.