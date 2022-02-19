Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to approx. $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

