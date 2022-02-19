Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

DBX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Dropbox by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

