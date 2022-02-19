Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.97 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.84.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
