Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 315,504 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 315,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,562,926.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 236,615 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.04 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

