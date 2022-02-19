Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post sales of $5.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $5.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.