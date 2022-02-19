Dynamic Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.76 or 0.06832258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00286058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00776197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014113 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00399974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00217425 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.