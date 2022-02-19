Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 4,122 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TrueCar by 81.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 152.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

