Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $139,000 Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 49,468 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

