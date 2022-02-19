Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $119,000 in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 281.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 371,860 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 51.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

