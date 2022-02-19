Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $99,000 Investment in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

