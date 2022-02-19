Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

DBRG opened at $7.04 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.