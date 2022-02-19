Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 39.6% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 588,131 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 44.2% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 678,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 104.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,967 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.41.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

