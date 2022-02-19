Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,299 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

