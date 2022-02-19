Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company.

DYNT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of -0.10. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.