Eaton Vance Management Buys 95,434 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 29,916.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,434 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in James River Group were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of JRVR opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.
James River Group Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
