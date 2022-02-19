Eaton Vance Management Buys 95,434 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 29,916.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,434 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in James River Group were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

