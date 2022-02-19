Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE PJT opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

