Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

PNR opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.