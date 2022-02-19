Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,972 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

