Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,010 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $154.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

