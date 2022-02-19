eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $976,072.10 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, eBoost has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $976,072.10 and $12.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00289387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002656 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

