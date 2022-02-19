ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MOHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 375,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.08. ECMOHO has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

