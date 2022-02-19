Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $200.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

ECL stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $177.01 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

