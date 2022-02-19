Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Edenred stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,544. Edenred has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

