Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

